Roberts Funeral Home
127 W 4Th St
Booneville, AR 72927
(479) 675-3388
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM
Ellington Cemetery
Magazine, AR
Linda Crowley


1939 - 2019
Linda Crowley Obituary
Linda Crowley
Linda Rexine Crowley, 79, of Magazine passed away Sept. 28, 2019, in Magazine. She was born Oct. 5, 1939, in O'Donnell, Texas, to her parents Jesse and Zella Austin. Linda was a retired office clerk from Super H Foods in Booneville. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Magazine. Linda loved quilting, sewing and reading books.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Max Crowley; one brother, Wendall Austin; and her parents before mentioned.
Linda is survived by one daughter, Renda Toney of Magazine; one brother, Gene Austin and wife Betty of Palmview, Texas; two sisters, Kathie Shupe and Wanda Pinson, both of Lubbock, Texas; one granddaughter, Stacey James and husband Blake of Magazine; one grandson, Chance Toney of Magazine; three great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Ryan, Connor Ryan and Serenity Toney; and other relatives, church family and friends.
Graveside service will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at Ellington Cemetery in Magazine, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home in Booneville.
The family will visit with friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
To sign her online guestbook, go to www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 30, 2019
