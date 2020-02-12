Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Rosary
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
6:30 PM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Charleston, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Donberger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Donberger


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Donberger Obituary
Linda Donberger
Linda Leo Donberger, 79, of Charleston entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Charleston. She was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Vesta, the daughter of the late Leo and Faye (Lively) Mainard. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston and a secretary for Farm Bureau for 30-plus years. She enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Hospital for several years after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; and a son, Michael.
Survivors include a son, Gary Donberger and wife Karen of Charleston; six grandchildren, Ashley Seward and husband Nathan of Russellville, Chase Donberger and wife Jacqueline of Jay, Okla., Alyssa Coughran and husband Chris and Tessa Donberger, Devin Donberger and Zane Donberger, all of Charleston; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Avery, Colton, Ava, Emerie and Rylan.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Greenhurst Family Council c/o Wade Posey, 5907 S. Highway 215, Charleston, AR 72933.
Online tributes may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -