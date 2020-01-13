|
|
Linda Fleming
Linda Darnell Fleming, 75, of Sallisaw, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home. She was born June 21, 1944, in Sand Springs, Okla., to Walter Ralph and Mabel Lucille (Byerlee) Hall. She was a loving mother and grandmother to many. She was a waitress for many years and the Pentecostal faith. She loved spending time with family and visiting with people — her house was always open to family and friends. She enjoyed collecting Elvis and Betty Boop memorabilia, shopping, reading and spending time on Facebook.
She was preceded in death by a son, Mike Fleming; a daughter, Debbie Bramlett; and two sisters, Diane Horn and Juanita Hall.
She is survived by a daughter, Pamela Phillips (Henry) of Sallisaw; a son, Robbie Fleming (Marla) of Booneville; a brother, Ralph Hall (Louise) of Oilton, Okla.; a brother-in-law, Kenneth Horn of Sand Springs; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives and many friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Moore's Chapel Community Church with burial at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Waveland, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Henry Phillips, Henry Phillips Jr., Anthony Fleming, Jacob Bishop, Tommy Asbill and Cody Dill.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 14, 2020