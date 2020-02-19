|
Linda Goodwin
Linda LaFaye Goodwin, 79, of Alvarado, Texas, formerly of Caulksville and Booneville, passed from this life on Feb. 13, 2020, in Alvarado. She was born May 3, 1940, in Fort Worth, Texas, to the late Columbus and Alice Adell (Cooper) Goodwin. She was a retired nurse and a former a beautician. She worked at Oak Manor Nursing Home for many years. She attended First Baptist Church in Ratcliff. She enjoyed painting, bowling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by a son, David Waldrop; a daughter, Kathy Vandervoort; and a sister, Maudie Kirkpatrick.
She is survived by two sons, Barry Waldrop of Venus, Texas, and Sean Waldrop of Alvarado; a sister, Edna Hopkins of Paris; a brother, Joe Goodwin of Greenwood; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at First Baptist Church in Ratcliff with burial at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Roberts Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Dewayne Hopkins, Joshua Henry, Samuel Waldrop, Matthew Waldrop, Devon Pollard and Brayden Henry.
Online obituary is available at www.robertsfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 20, 2020