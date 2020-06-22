Linda Harper
Linda Harper, age 75, passed away June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 7, 1945.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Torie Luper; and two grandsons, Jannsen and Chase.
She is survived by five daughters, Jaime Higginbotham (David), Jennifer Geren, Jeanna Starkey (James), Justine and Tara Burgess (Dane); two granddaughters, Catherine and Amber (Joseph); eight grandsons, David and Jame, Logan (Jessica), Brian Lee (Rachel), Tyler (Shelby) and Jabe, Jaxon and Jett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Robyn-Jean, Lucas, Caden, Liam, Huck, Skylar, Brecken, Elijah, Kylee, Brian James and Natalee.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Linda Harper, age 75, passed away June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 7, 1945.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Torie Luper; and two grandsons, Jannsen and Chase.
She is survived by five daughters, Jaime Higginbotham (David), Jennifer Geren, Jeanna Starkey (James), Justine and Tara Burgess (Dane); two granddaughters, Catherine and Amber (Joseph); eight grandsons, David and Jame, Logan (Jessica), Brian Lee (Rachel), Tyler (Shelby) and Jabe, Jaxon and Jett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Robyn-Jean, Lucas, Caden, Liam, Huck, Skylar, Brecken, Elijah, Kylee, Brian James and Natalee.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.