Linda Harper
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Harper
Linda Harper, age 75, passed away June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 7, 1945.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Torie Luper; and two grandsons, Jannsen and Chase.
She is survived by five daughters, Jaime Higginbotham (David), Jennifer Geren, Jeanna Starkey (James), Justine and Tara Burgess (Dane); two granddaughters, Catherine and Amber (Joseph); eight grandsons, David and Jame, Logan (Jessica), Brian Lee (Rachel), Tyler (Shelby) and Jabe, Jaxon and Jett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Robyn-Jean, Lucas, Caden, Liam, Huck, Skylar, Brecken, Elijah, Kylee, Brian James and Natalee.
Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved