Linda Harper

Linda Harper, age 75, passed away June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born April 7, 1945.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Torie Luper; and two grandsons, Jannsen and Chase.

She is survived by five daughters, Jaime Higginbotham (David), Jennifer Geren, Jeanna Starkey (James), Justine and Tara Burgess (Dane); two granddaughters, Catherine and Amber (Joseph); eight grandsons, David and Jame, Logan (Jessica), Brian Lee (Rachel), Tyler (Shelby) and Jabe, Jaxon and Jett; and 12 great-grandchildren, Zackary, Robyn-Jean, Lucas, Caden, Liam, Huck, Skylar, Brecken, Elijah, Kylee, Brian James and Natalee.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store