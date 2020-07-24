1/
Linda Hollon
1958 - 2020-07-22
Linda Hollon
Linda Ann Hollon, 62, of Lamar died July 22, 2020, in Lamar.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home in Clarksville. ADH guidelines will be followed.
She is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Schumacher and Jennifer Huie; two sons, Bobby and Christopher Hollon; three sisters, Kanna Phillips, Gloria Conquest and Erma Hormann; three brothers, G.H. and Alfred Waldo and David Dale; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
