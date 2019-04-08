|
|
Linda Kelly
Linda Kay Kelly, 73, of Van Buren passed away April 6, 2019, in Van Buren. She was born Aug. 15, 1946, in Richmond, Calif. She worked at Whirlpool, was a school teacher and sold real estate. She was loved by many and will be missed by all.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Eulena Kelly; and one brother, Johnny Kelly.
She is survived by one brother, Donny Kelly; and two sisters-in-law, Carol and Cindy Kelly.
Family-held graveside service will be 2:30 p.m Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at White Bluff Cemetery in Bonanza. Services are under the direction of Lewis-Roberts Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 9, 2019