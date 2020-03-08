|
Linda Klein
Linda Loughridge Klein died of pneumonia-related complications from rheumatoid arthritis on March 7, 2020. She was born July 20, 1946. Her mother, Dorothy Robbins Loughridge, was the eldest of Lena and Carle Robbins' three children. Linda grew up in Fort Smith, attended school locally and graduated from All Saints' Episcopal College in Vicksburg, Miss., and then Lindenwood University in Saint Charles, Mo., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art History in 1969. She married Joseph E. Klein of Little Rock in 1969; the 50-year union was graced with two daughters.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Kristin Robbins Sands (born 1973) and husband Roy Sands of Sachse, Texas, and Carol Klein Andolina (born 1976) and husband Jon-Paul Andolina of Fort Smith; her sister, Gray Loughridge Johnson; and two grandsons, Dominic Klein Sands and Joseph Thorsen Andolina.
Linda shall be missed.
Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the University Of Arkansas Medical School or the Audubon Society.
To place online condolences, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 9, 2020