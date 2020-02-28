|
Linda Lincks
Linda Kaye (Neidecker) Lincks, 76, of Van Buren passed away Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at a local hospital. She was a homemaker. She enjoyed playing the keyboard and was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Flora (Yakley) Neidecker.
She was survived by her husband, Donald Lincks of the home; a son, Harold Lincks and wife Teresa of Van Buren; a grandson, Jared Lincks of Van Buren; and numerous cousins.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 3 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren with private family burial, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Gary Ball, Tommy Knox, Jim Lincks, Steve Moses, Bruce Neidecker and Herman Yakley.
The family will visit with relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to HeartCry Missionary Society online at https://heartcrymissionary.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 1, 2020