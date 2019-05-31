|
Linda Moody
Linda Grace Moody, 70, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Michelle Niewald of Fort Smith; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019
