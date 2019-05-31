Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 646-5555
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putman Funeral Home
4500 Jenny Lind Rd
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
Rye Hill Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Moody
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Moody


1948 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Linda Moody Obituary
Linda Moody
Linda Grace Moody, 70, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Michelle Niewald of Fort Smith; a grandchild; and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on June 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.