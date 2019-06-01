|
|
Linda Moody
Linda Grace Moody, known as "Pee Wee" to those who knew her when she was young, mom to Michelle and "Mammie" to her two grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nephews and nieces, went to be with the Lord at her home Wednesday, May 29, 2019, after a long and courageous battle against kidney disease. She was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Fort Smith to Everett "Cotton" Oliver Hill and Mattie Bell (Shafer) Hill.
Linda was a devout Christian and an active member of Rye Hill Baptist Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior at 10 years of age after watching a Billy Graham Crusade on television. Linda was a real prayer warrior who studied and memorized the word. She was also a humble person and a great listener who deeply cared about others, especially her family and friends.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents; her precious granddaughter, Madelyn Neece Bohbrink; a brother, Jimmy Hill; and her sister, with whom she loved to laugh with like no other, Nancy Arnold.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband and best friend of 53 years, Bob; her only child, Michelle and her husband Andy Niewald of Fort Smith; a grandson, Jarrett Neece of Austin, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Neece and Emerson Bohbrink; and her grandson-in-law, Colin Bohbrink of Fort Smith.
Linda was a wonderful wife who worked in retail stores in Russellville to help Bob get through college. During the time her husband was on active duty in the Army, Linda and her infant daughter, Michelle, lived at Fort Gordon, Ga., Monmouth Beach, N.J., and Fort Bliss, Texas. When Bob was deployed to Korea in 1971-72, Linda traveled halfway around the world to live in Taegu, Korea, with him during this tour of duty. Linda also worked as a manger in customer service for the Fort Smith Athletic Club, where she was a member for many years.
Linda inherited a lot of athletic ability from her father, who was a professional baseball pitcher for 18 years. She won her first tournament playing mixed doubles with Bob after playing tennis for only six months. She was also a runner and walker for most of her life and an excellent rock wall climber.
While Linda loved tennis and watching other sports, her primary focus was always on being a supportive and loving wife to Bob, mother to Chelle, grandmother to Jarrett and Madelyn and great-grandmother to Bentley, age 8, and Emerson, age 6. She was also very close to her nephews and nieces. Linda loved playing tournament and team tennis for many years but lately her favorite activities were watching Bentley play travel baseball and Emmie dance or participate in gymnastics. She loved just being around and visiting with her family with friends and especially traveling with them. Her favorite trip was the Alaskan cruise with her immediate family given to her as an anniversary gift.
A celebration of life will be held at 10:30 am Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Friends are invited to visit with the family 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Dale Arnold, Mark Atkinson, Butch Basham, David Burton, Bill Coleman, Ron Cox, Scott Fullbright, David Scherrey and Anthony White.
Memorials may be made to Young Home, 8811 Young Home Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72016; or Maggie House, 1005 Second St., Charleston, AR 72936.
Online tributes are welcome at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on June 2, 2019