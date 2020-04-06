|
Linda Moore
Linda Christine Moore, 76, of Spiro passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Spiro. She was born April 26, 1943, to Allen and Ocie (Vincent) Real in Fort Smith. She was a retired upholsterer from Riverside Furniture. Linda was an active lifetime member of Bethel Lighthouse Church in Panama. She was a deaconess of the church and a past president of the ladies group.
She is survived by her husband, Leo of the home; two daughters, Linda Jones and husband Eddie of Spiro and Cynthia Miller and husband John of Bokoshe; two grandchildren, John Miller and Kayla Miller; a great-granddaughter, Krista Dotson and Cory and Shea Jones; five sisters, Lois Walden and Janie Williamson, both of Keota, Millie Real of Panama, Janice Simpson of Monroe and Helen Ford of Bokoshe; and three brothers, Stanley and Walter Real, both of Panama, and Willard Real of Sallisaw.
Private graveside service will be held this week. Linda may be viewed at the funeral home from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 7. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bethel Lighthouse Church in Panama.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 7, 2020