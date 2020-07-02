Linda Oakes
Linda Faye Oakes, who resided in Lavaca, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at her home. She was born Nov. 30, 1943, in Lavaca to Perry Lee Johnson and Ruby Jewell (Tarpley) Johnson. She was 76 years old.
Linda worked many years as a store clerk for Millbrook Bread Co. in Binghamton, N.Y. She was a 1962 graduate of Lavaca High School and was of the Christian faith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, John Van Gorder and Dana Oakes; a brother, Aubrey "Jack" Johnson; and a granddaughter, Remember Van Gorder.
She is survived by four children, Stacey Van Gorder of Tulsa, Cammie Van Gorder and Susan Matthews and husband Tim, both of Lavaca, and John Van Gorder and wife Donna of Greenwood; two sisters, Sue Hobbs and Ruthie Martin, both of Lavaca; two brothers, Shelly Johnson of Lavaca and Perry Wayne Johnson of Bentonville; seven grandchildren, Alex Batey, Jeramy Batey, Rebecca Clark, Randy Smith, Kyler Smith, Kara Smith and Austin Matthews; and six great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 6 at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston, with Brother Buddy Corbell officiating. Burial will follow at Island Cemetery, located east of Lavaca, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
The family will visit with friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be John Van Gorder, Tim Matthews, Randy Smith, Alex Batey, Kyler Smith, Jeramy Batey and Austin Matthews.
Honorary pallbearers are Johnny Hobbs, Kenny Hobbs and Tommy Smothers.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com
.