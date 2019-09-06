Home

Linda Lee Philpott, 59, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Memory Garden Cemetery.
She is survived by her companion, Randy Hile; two daughters, Tamara Melton and Alexius Hile, both of Fort Smith; five sons, Justin Hile of Muldrow, Ethan and Alex Hile and Scotty Philpott, all of Fort Smith, and Brandon Sellers of Clarksville; three sisters, Rose Edwards of Muldrow, Angie Harmon of Van Buren and Ruth Perkins of Dardanelle; a brother, Jamie Philpott of Van Buren; and numerous grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 pm Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 7, 2019
