Linda Rains
1951 - 2020
Linda Rains
Linda Sue Rains, 68, of Mountainburg passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at a Little Rock hospital.
Linda was a loan department secretary for First National Bank of Fort Smith and a member of First Assembly of God Church in Muldrow. She was an ole' mule rider and enjoyed camping and the outdoors.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jack Carter; a sister, Louise Carter; and a brother, Alan Carter.
Survivors include her husband, Roy Rains of the home; and her mother, Susie Carter.
Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3 at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Ama. The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Pallbearers will be David Peevey, Goosie Smith, Bill Douglas, Gary Goff, Mike Allen and Mark Allen.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ocker Funeral Home of Alma
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
