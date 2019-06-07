|
|
Linda Seubold
Linda Kay Poynor Seubold, 76, of Roland died June 5, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a longtime, award-winning journalist, reporting news and writing "Offbeat," a feature column for the Southwest Times Record, from 1984-1999. In 2000, she co-founded Entertainment Fort Smith Magazine and was its editor-in-chief and columnist.
Linda was born in Fort Smith on Oct. 24, 1942, to Roy and Euneva Poynor. She was a 1960 graduate of Fort Smith High School and attended Fort Smith Junior College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Frank.
She is survived by five children, Schenk Seubold (April) of Elizabeth, La.; Sunday Leding (Greg) of Fort Smith; Laurie Seubold of Mountainburg; Lanci Seubold-Scharbor and Dr. Morgan Seubold (Mindy) of Roland; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brothers, Roy "Rep" Poynor of Alma and Rob Poynor of Austin, Texas; many nieces and nephews; and as beloved as family is her caregiver, Daisy Cantrell of Roland.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service for both Linda and Frank Seubold will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren.
Memorials may be made to the U.S. Marshals Museum, 14 N. Third St. Suite D, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019