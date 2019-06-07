Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Heritage United Methodist Church
Van Buren, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Seubold
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Seubold


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Linda Seubold Obituary
Linda Seubold
Linda Kay Poynor Seubold, 76, of Roland died June 5, 2019, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a longtime, award-winning journalist, reporting news and writing "Offbeat," a feature column for the Southwest Times Record, from 1984-1999. In 2000, she co-founded Entertainment Fort Smith Magazine and was its editor-in-chief and columnist.
Linda was born in Fort Smith on Oct. 24, 1942, to Roy and Euneva Poynor. She was a 1960 graduate of Fort Smith High School and attended Fort Smith Junior College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Frank.
She is survived by five children, Schenk Seubold (April) of Elizabeth, La.; Sunday Leding (Greg) of Fort Smith; Laurie Seubold of Mountainburg; Lanci Seubold-Scharbor and Dr. Morgan Seubold (Mindy) of Roland; 12 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. She also is survived by her brothers, Roy "Rep" Poynor of Alma and Rob Poynor of Austin, Texas; many nieces and nephews; and as beloved as family is her caregiver, Daisy Cantrell of Roland.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
A celebration of life service for both Linda and Frank Seubold will be at 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at Heritage United Methodist Church in Van Buren.
Memorials may be made to the U.S. Marshals Museum, 14 N. Third St. Suite D, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To place online tributes, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record from June 8 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now