Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
The Refuge Ministries
Linda Sisk

Linda Sisk Obituary
Linda Sisk
Linda Kay Sisk, 73, of Van Buren passed away Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, at a local hospital. She was a licensed practical nurse at Crawford Health and Rehabilitation in Van Buren and a member of The Refuge Ministries in Van Buren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Helen (Crane) Wood; her husband, Tony Sisk Jr.; a son, Kevin Willhite; and all of her siblings.
She is survived by four daughters, Sheri Sloskey and Darla McGahan, both of Van Buren, Terri Crocker of Ceres, Calif., and Kathy Love of Checotah, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at The Refuge Ministries with Clifford Weldon officiating. Burial will follow at New Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Davis, John Davis, Mark Davis, Danny Stewart, Randy Post and Cody Ryder.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 13, 2019
