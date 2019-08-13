|
Linda Sisk
Linda Kay Sisk, 73, died Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at The Refuge Ministries in Van Buren with burial at New Hope Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by four daughters, Sheri Sloskey and Darla McGahan, both of Van Buren, Terri Crocker of Ceres, Calif., and Kathy Love of Checotah, Okla.; 17 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 14, 2019