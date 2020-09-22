Linda Smith
Linda Lou (Wigton) Smith, 72, of Fort Smith, formerly of Booneville, passed from this life on Sept. 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Aug. 23, 1948, in Millersburg, Ohio, to Harry and Leola (Proper) Wigton.
She was formerly employed by Today's Kids and CV's Family Foods in Booneville for many years. She was a member of Glendale Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She was an avid doll collector and enjoyed working puzzle books.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Joe Wigton.
She is survived by a son, Richard Watson Jr. and wife Susie of Booneville; a daughter, Julie Littlefield and husband Aaron of Fort Smith; three sisters, Barb Simmons of Galion, Ohio, Kay Coffee of Lavaca and Alice Anhalt of New Blaine; two grandkids, Laken Adair and husband Chad and Lauren Littlefield; three great-grandchildren, Levi and Luke Adair and Palmer McDonald; and other relatives and friends.
Funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24 at Roberts Memorial Chapel in Booneville with burial at Carolan Cemetery, near Booneville, under the direction of Roberts Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Jeremy Anhalt, Cody Anhalt, Willie Goff, Chad Adair, Anthony Napier and Britton English.
Honorary pallbearers are David Darling, Joe Wigton and Nicky Goff.
Online condolences may be made at www.robertsfh.com
