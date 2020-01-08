Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
701 McConnell Ave.
Bonanza, AR
View Map
Linda Whittaker Obituary
Linda Whittaker
Linda Faye Whittaker, 69, of Fort Smith entered into rest on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. She was born May 29, 1950, in Roland to the late Edward and Pauline (Willis) Rowe. She, along with her husband Bob, were the pastors at Grace Chapel Trinity Pentecostal Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Joe and Allen Rowe; and two sisters, Wanda Bates and Dolores Clark.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Bob Whittaker of the home; a daughter, Brenda Gould and husband Rick of Fort Smith; a son, Robert Whittaker and wife Patty of Hackett; four sisters, Elizabeth Opitz of Fort Smith, Dorothy Rowe of Bonanza, Laverne Riggs of Fort Smith and Betty Yarberro of Greenwood; two brothers, Leo and Billy Rowe, both of Bonanza; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell Ave., Bonanza, with interment to follow at White Bluff Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5:30 -7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be her family members.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 9, 2020
