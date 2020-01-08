Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Assembly of God Church
701 McConnell Ave.
Bonanza, AR
Linda Whittaker Obituary
Linda Whittaker
Linda Faye Whittaker, 69, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Assembly of God Church in Bonanza with burial at White Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Brenda Gould of Fort Smith; a son, Robert Whittaker of Hackett; four sisters, Elizabeth Opitz and Laverne Riggs, both of Fort Smith, Dorothy Rowe of Bonanza and Betty Yarberro of Greenwood; two brothers, Leo and Billy Rowe, both of Bonanza; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020
