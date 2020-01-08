|
Linda Whittaker
Linda Faye Whittaker, 69, of Fort Smith died Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Assembly of God Church in Bonanza with burial at White Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; a daughter, Brenda Gould of Fort Smith; a son, Robert Whittaker of Hackett; four sisters, Elizabeth Opitz and Laverne Riggs, both of Fort Smith, Dorothy Rowe of Bonanza and Betty Yarberro of Greenwood; two brothers, Leo and Billy Rowe, both of Bonanza; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 10, 2020