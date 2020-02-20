|
|
Linda Williams
Linda Mae Williams, 70, of Greenwood passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Anthony Williams; and a brother, Rick Beard.
She is survived by a son, Steven Willaims; two daughters, Stacey Cooke and Sarah Williams; brother, Kenny Cox; seven grandchildren, Madysen, Kennley, Jessica, Michael, Anthony, Rayla and Brett; and two great-grandchildren, Adrianna and Logan.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 21, 2020