Lindell Robbins
Lindell Robbins
Lindell "Boy" Ray Robbins passed away Aug. 26, 2020.
He was born May 17,1939, to the late Charley Robbins and Mary Angus Morgan.
He retired from Acme Janitorial Supply and Fort Smith Public Schools. He was of the Christian faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Alton Ray Robbins; two brothers, Ralph Robbins and Richard Robbins; and sister, Betty Wright.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elizabeth; four children, Darrell Robbins of New Hall, Calif., Lee Ann Savage of Ravenna, Ohio, Rebecca Taylor of Kingman, Ariz., and Robbie Robbins of Fort Smith; two brothers, Charles Robbins and Leon Robbins, both of Fort Smith; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
