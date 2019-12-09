|
Lindell Sharp
Lindell Royce Sharp, 72, of Midland went to meet his Savior Jesus Christ on Dec. 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 3, 1947, in Huntington to Thurman and Vonda Sharp. They greeted him in heaven along with his son, Scotty Sharp; and his brothers, Roy Sharp and Roger Sharp.
Lindell is survived by his devoted wife and best friend, Leta Sharp of the home; three daughters, Sandy Moore and husband Tom, Stacey Sharp and Misty Tippit and husband Richard, all of Fort Smith; two sons, Stan Jenkins and wife Mary and Steve Jenkins, all of Mansfield; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by three siblings, Sharon Shelton and husband Benny of Eldorado, Troy Sharp and wife Brenda of Huntington and Shirley Welch and husband Jerry of Witcherville; an uncle, Paul Sharp; an aunt, Johnny Faye Evans; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Lindell enjoyed serving in his church, Church of the Nazarene in Greenwood. He proudly served in the 25th Infantry of the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a platoon sergeant. After his honorable discharge from the Army, he worked at several jobs including truck driver and ironworker, but found his calling in the well cementing business.
In 1984, he started Sharp Well Cementing and later added L&L Energy. He owned and operated both businesses until his death. His greatest ability, however, was to see the good in people and instill in others the desire to become better people. Lindell's spirit of giving was evident by the life he led.
It was a well-known fact that if anyone had a need, they simply had to ask Lindell and he would readily give in any way he could. He was a friend to all. If you ever met him, you were his friend for life. Lindell loved his country and people. Most days, he could be found surrounded by family and friends, telling a good story or watching a ballgame — OU Sooners whenever possible — and always with a pot of coffee nearby, which he happily shared. Lindell was a great husband and dad.
His legacy of love and laughter will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Church of the Nazarene in Greenwood with interment at Huntington Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 5-7 p.m.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Matt Jenkins, Zack Smith, Christian Meurer, Jonathan Brassfield, Matt Garrison and Nick Jenkins.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 10, 2019