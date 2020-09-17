Lisa Briscoe

Lisa A. Briscoe, 56, passed away Sept. 10, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. She was born in Fort Smith to the late Earnest F. Owens and Norma J. Owens.

She married the love of her life, Tim Briscoe, who she had known for 25 years before happily becoming his wife in 2013. She became a born again Christian in June 2017 and at time of her death attended Lift Church in Kansas City.

She is survived by her husband, Tim Briscoe; her dad, Earnest Owens and wife Candace of Lewisville, Texas; three sons, Colby Easley-Settle and spouse P.J. of Tennessee, Adam Welch and spouse Heather of Fort Smith and Dexter Briscoe of Kansas; a daughter, Tabitha Briscoe of Missouri; three brothers, James Owens of Fort Smith, Frederick Owens of Knoxville, Tenn., and Troy Anderson of Van Buren; a sister, Dusty Byrd of Lewisville, Texas; five precious grandchildren, Emily, Jacob, Lyle, Piper and Lily; her loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins; and many friends that loved her.

Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19 at Union Baptist Church, 8300 N. Highway 252, Lavaca. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home.

A celebration of Lisa's life will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27 at Chops BBQ and Catering, 109 E. Main St., Smithville, Mo.



