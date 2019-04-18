|
Lisa Cox
Lisa Lynn Cox, 45, of Sallisaw died Saturday, April 13, 2019, in Sallisaw.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Logan; three daughters, Carmen Coyle of Wagoner, Okla., Carrie Coyle of Red Oak, Okla., and Julie Coyle of Stigler; a stepdaughter, Breanna Cox of Sallisaw; a stepson, Xander Cox of Sallisaw; her parents, Loretta and Eulis Lowe of Sallisaw; a sister, Donna Deveny of California; a brother, Gary Lowe of California; and four grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 19, 2019
