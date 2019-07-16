|
Lisa Elliott
Lisa Kaye Elliott, 55, of Rudy passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home. She was born May 13, 1964, in Huntsville, Ala. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Parvin Young.
She is survived by her husband, John Elliott of the home; a daughter, Roxanna Faldon of Van Buren; a son, Riley Jones of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Amanda and Emily Elliott, both of Benton, Ky.; her mother and stepfather, Loretta and Ken Huff of Van Buren; a sister, Teresa Pinson of Lampe, Mo.; two brothers, Dwight Young of Branson and Walter Young of Rogers; and five grandchildren, Andrew Jones, Wyatt Jones, Allison Faldon, Zachary Faldon and Marshall Jones.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019