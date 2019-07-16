Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-5081
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home
4100 Alma Highway
Van Buren, AR 72956
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
U.S. National Cemetery
Fort Smith, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Elliott
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Elliott


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lisa Elliott Obituary
Lisa Elliott
Lisa Kaye Elliott, 55, of Rudy passed away Monday, July 15, 2019, at her home. She was born May 13, 1964, in Huntsville, Ala. She retired from the U.S. Postal Service in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her father, Parvin Young.
She is survived by her husband, John Elliott of the home; a daughter, Roxanna Faldon of Van Buren; a son, Riley Jones of Van Buren; two stepdaughters, Amanda and Emily Elliott, both of Benton, Ky.; her mother and stepfather, Loretta and Ken Huff of Van Buren; a sister, Teresa Pinson of Lampe, Mo.; two brothers, Dwight Young of Branson and Walter Young of Rogers; and five grandchildren, Andrew Jones, Wyatt Jones, Allison Faldon, Zachary Faldon and Marshall Jones.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home, 4100 Alma Highway, Van Buren.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now