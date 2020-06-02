Lisa Ewing
Lisa Ewing, age 60, of Jonesboro passed from this life on Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1959, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Robert Danner and Georgia Kirby Danner. Lisa was a resident of Fayetteville for nearly 40 years before moving to Jonesboro to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She was a lover of country music, NASCAR, reality TV and cooking for her family. She was kind, loving, and above all, had a generous heart.
Preceding her in death was her faithful canine companion of 18 years, Prissy.
She is survived by a daughter, Nikki Anderson (Adam) of Jonesboro; a son, Michael Ewing Jr. of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Luke Green of Jonesboro and Mason Ewing of Springdale; and three sisters, Angie Maness (Rick) of Fort Smith, Pam Beaty (Lance) of Rogers and Katrina Richardson (Elton) of Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with cremation to follow.
Memorials are preferred to Fayetteville Animal Services, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com.
Lisa Ewing, age 60, of Jonesboro passed from this life on Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1959, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Robert Danner and Georgia Kirby Danner. Lisa was a resident of Fayetteville for nearly 40 years before moving to Jonesboro to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She was a lover of country music, NASCAR, reality TV and cooking for her family. She was kind, loving, and above all, had a generous heart.
Preceding her in death was her faithful canine companion of 18 years, Prissy.
She is survived by a daughter, Nikki Anderson (Adam) of Jonesboro; a son, Michael Ewing Jr. of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Luke Green of Jonesboro and Mason Ewing of Springdale; and three sisters, Angie Maness (Rick) of Fort Smith, Pam Beaty (Lance) of Rogers and Katrina Richardson (Elton) of Saint Petersburg, Fla.
Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with cremation to follow.
Memorials are preferred to Fayetteville Animal Services, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701.
To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.