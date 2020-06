Lisa EwingLisa Ewing, age 60, of Jonesboro passed from this life on Sunday May 31, 2020. She was born Oct. 8, 1959, in Chicago, a daughter of the late Robert Danner and Georgia Kirby Danner. Lisa was a resident of Fayetteville for nearly 40 years before moving to Jonesboro to be closer to her daughter and grandson. She was a lover of country music, NASCAR, reality TV and cooking for her family. She was kind, loving, and above all, had a generous heart.Preceding her in death was her faithful canine companion of 18 years, Prissy.She is survived by a daughter, Nikki Anderson (Adam) of Jonesboro; a son, Michael Ewing Jr. of Fayetteville; two grandchildren, Luke Green of Jonesboro and Mason Ewing of Springdale; and three sisters, Angie Maness (Rick) of Fort Smith, Pam Beaty (Lance) of Rogers and Katrina Richardson (Elton) of Saint Petersburg, Fla.Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Friday, June 5 at Nelson Berna Funeral Home in Fayetteville with cremation to follow.Memorials are preferred to Fayetteville Animal Services, 1640 S. Armstrong Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72701.To place an online tribute, visit www.nelsonberna.com