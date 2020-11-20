1/
Lisa Hamner
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa Hamner
Lisa Ann Hamner, 49, of Poteau died Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Conser Cemetery.
She is survived by her companion, Nate Warren; her mother, Queta Hamner; her father, Frank Hamner; two daughters, Julie Goforth and Cheyann Haynes; two sons, Joshua Cox and Austin Word; two sisters, Deidre Icenhower and Courtney Hamner; three brothers, Davy and Danny McLaughlin and Jeff Hamner; and seven grandchildren.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
918-653-2222
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved