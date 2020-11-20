Lisa Hamner

Lisa Ann Hamner, 49, of Poteau died Nov. 17, 2020.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Conser Cemetery.

She is survived by her companion, Nate Warren; her mother, Queta Hamner; her father, Frank Hamner; two daughters, Julie Goforth and Cheyann Haynes; two sons, Joshua Cox and Austin Word; two sisters, Deidre Icenhower and Courtney Hamner; three brothers, Davy and Danny McLaughlin and Jeff Hamner; and seven grandchildren.



Published in Times Record from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.