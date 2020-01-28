|
|
Lisa McCollum
Lisa Carol Reeves McCollum was born to Butch and Donna Reeves on April 7, 1964, and departed this life for the next on Jan. 24, 2020. She was the first grandchild for Junior and Pat Wilbanks and the first great-grandchild for Carl and Lula Wilbanks, so to say she never lacked for attention would be an understatement. On her Reeves' side of the family there were already cousins, aunts and uncles in place and several more to follow, so she had lots of playmates. Sundays and holidays at Grandma Myrtle's were packed, loud and so much fun. Lisa was a very precocious child, loved books and learned to read at an early age. You could say her life was pretty much perfect, in her eyes at least, until suddenly there was a baby brother, Steve, and things changed dramatically. When she finally decided he was here to stay, she adjusted her thinking and resigned herself to sharing the spotlight.
Lisa was an excellent student. She graduated high school with honors and went to Westark Community College to obtain a degree in nursing. She worked her entire nursing career in medical and surgical intensive care; first at Sparks Medical Center, then Crawford Memorial Hospital and finally as nurse manager in the ICU at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale, until her retirement following a back injury.
Along the way, she married Thirl McCollum and from this marriage came her greatest accomplishment, their sons Josh and Jared. Proud mama does not even begin to define how she felt about those boys. She cheered all their victories and dusted them off after their defeats. She told everyone who would listen how handsome, intelligent and successful her boys were and never stopped being their biggest cheerleader.
She left us way too soon in this day of modern medicine and under circumstances that are hard to grasp. But God's plan is not always our plan, so we will trust, believe and continue on.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Butch Reeves; and her grandparents, Junior and Pat Wilbanks and Clyde and Myrtle Reeves.
She is survived by two sons, Josh McCollum of Mulberry and Jared McCollum of Lavaca; her mother, Donna Reeves of Mulberry; two brothers, Steve Reeves of Mulberry and Bryan Reeves of Ozark; and the father of her sons, Thirl McCollum of Mulberry.
Service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Ocker Chapel in Alma.
Cremation and services are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 29, 2020