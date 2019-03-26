|
Lisa Trejo
Lisa Trejo, 33, of Fort Smith died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Little Rock.
Cremation is under the direction of Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home in Van Buren.
She is survived by her husband, Marvin Ramos; a daughter, Jasmyn Ramos of the home; two sons, Marvin Ramos Jr. and Ruben Ramos, both of the home; a sister, Ashley Lona of Fort Smith; and three brothers, Christopher Shelton of Little Rock, Matthew Shelton of Arizona and Ryan Sharkey of Iowa.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 27, 2019
