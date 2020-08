Or Copy this URL to Share

Lisa Whitson

Lisa Lyn Whitson, 51, of Paris died Aug. 10, 2020, in Springfield, Mo.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris with burial at Stoney Point Cemetery in Scranton.

She is survived by her companion, John Hurst; two sons, Kaleb and Deven Whitson; her mother, Ardale Hughes; her father, Johnny Lawson; a sister, Tesa Hughes; and a grandchild.



