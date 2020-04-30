Home

Little Jim Sevenstar Obituary
Little Jim Sevenstar
Little Jim Sevenstar, 55, of Nicut died Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bellefonte Cemetery in Nicut, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
He is survived by a daughter, Leah Sevenstar; four sons, Sammy Eagle and Timmy, Mason and Spencer Sevenstar; his mother, Annie Sevenstar; three sisters, Janie Sevenstar, Pamela Sanders and Sherry Rosales; a brother, James Sevenstar; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Wake will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Sevenstar home.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2020
