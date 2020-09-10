Lloyd Pearson
Lloyd Warren Pearson, 74, of Natural Dam passed from this earthly vessel into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospice in Fort Smith. He faithfully fought a hard battle with cancer for the last nine months.
Lloyd lived most of his life in Fort Smith before moving to his home of 16 years in Natural Dam. He was the owner and chief financial officer of Plas-Tech until his retirement. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and proudly served four years on the Kitty Hawk during the Vietnam War. He was a faithful member of The Rock Church for the last 10 years. He was an avid lifelong Arkansas Razorbacks fan.
He had a smile that was contagious and his optimism and faith were unwavering. He loved being called "Poppy" by his grandchildren. He was welcoming, understanding, non-judgmental and compassionate to all that knew him. He had many family, friends and classmates that loved him.
He raised three daughters as a single father. As girls, they loved to go to work with their daddy and play at Funky Town. He built them numerous playhouses, raked mazes in the leaves, took impromptu trips to the store to buy candy on Saturday afternoons, and was always the best ice cream stirrer; he even won a trophy in an ice cream stirring contest, although it was always in the attic and the family never got to see it.
He took his grandchildren on numerous adventures around the Diamond L. They made forts, hunted for bandit's gold, played in the waterfall and spent numerous days at the creek swimming, fishing, skipping rocks, shooting snakes and hunting crawdads. He was a good Poppy, also known as "The Sherriff."
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Sittler Pearson; his mother, Minnie Myrick Pearson; and his wife and the mother of his daughters, Linda Sue Pearson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Rhonda Pearson; four daughters, Christie Contreras (Alex), Katrina Eslinger (Scott), Kimberly Pearson and Skylar Moore (Pablo Guerra-Monje); a stepson, Russell D. Moore; 10 grandchildren, Christian, Leandro and Ariana Contreras, Kalen, Braden and Madelynn Eslinger and Nicole, Katelyn, Christopher and Octavia Moore-Guerra; five siblings, Mary Pearson Bradford (Jack), Jeffrey Allen Bradford (Anne), Melissa Bradford Steinig, James Edward Bradford (Laura) and Monica Bradford Morris (Brent); and numerous great-nephews and nieces.
The family would like to thank the Fayetteville Veterans Hospital and Heart of Hospice for their care of Lloyd.
Celebration of Lloyd's life and memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel in Fort Smith. Interment with full military honors will be at noon Monday at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Family will receive guests to pay respects and honor Lloyd's life from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Lloyd's grandsons and his best friend, confidant and brother in Christ, Don Paxson.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Louis Children's Hospital — Pediatric Cardiology Research, 1 Children's Place, St. Louis, MO, 63110, in honor of Madelynn Eslinger; or Arkansas Children's Hospital — Pediatric Spina Bifida Research, 1 Children's Way, Little Rock, AR 72202, in honor of Octavia Moore-Guerra.
