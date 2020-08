Or Copy this URL to Share

Lloyd Poe

Lloyd Eugene Poe, 75, of Muldrow died Aug. 2, 2020, in Muldrow.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

He is survived by his companion, DeLois Walker; a daughter, Connie Allen; a son, David Poe; and a sister, Mary Poe.



