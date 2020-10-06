1/1
Lloyd Pursley
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lloyd's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lloyd Pursley
Lloyd Pursley Jr., 77, of Barling passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the owner and operator of Elmer's Cabinet Shop in Van Buren and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lilburn Sr. and Orpha Pursley and Elmer and Julia Ashlock.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy of the home; a daughter, Amanda Yerby and husband Gage of Van Buren; six sons, Billy Pursley and wife Ronda, Bill Hutton and wife Debbie and Jimmy Hutton and Tricia King, all of Springdale, Robert Pursley and John Hutton, both of Fort Smith, and Danny Hutton and wife Michele of Lowell; two sisters, Patty Dipboye and husband Gary of Van Buren and Connie Gryner and husband Dennis of Kibler; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Kibler Baptist Church with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved