Lloyd Pursley Jr.

Lloyd Pursley Jr., 77, of Barling died Oct. 5, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday at Kibler Baptist Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy; a daughter, Amanda Yerby; six sons, Billy and Robert Pursley and Bill, Jimmy, John and Danny Hutton; two sisters, Patty Dipboye and Connie Gryner; and 10 grandchildren.



