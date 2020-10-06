Lloyd Pursley
Lloyd Pursley Jr., 77, of Barling passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at a local hospital. He was the owner and operator of Elmer's Cabinet Shop in Van Buren and a U.S. Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lilburn Sr. and Orpha Pursley and Elmer and Julia Ashlock.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy of the home; a daughter, Amanda Yerby and husband Gage of Van Buren; six sons, Billy Pursley and wife Ronda, Bill Hutton and wife Debbie and Jimmy Hutton and Tricia King, all of Springdale, Robert Pursley and John Hutton, both of Fort Smith, and Danny Hutton and wife Michele of Lowell; two sisters, Patty Dipboye and husband Gary of Van Buren and Connie Gryner and husband Dennis of Kibler; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Kibler Baptist Church with burial at noon at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.