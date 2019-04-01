|
Lloyd Self Jr.
Lloyd Coleman Self Jr., 59, was born June 21, 1959, in Fort Smith and passed away March 29, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myrtle Yancey and Lloyd Self Sr.; his stepdads, Gene Crossno and Junior Yancey; two brothers, Billy and Bobby Crossno; and one sister and brother-in-law, Patty and Ricky Clinton.
Lloyd is survived by his wife, Tammy Ensey-Self; stepmom, Margie Self Of Mountain Pine; one son, Dillion Self; three stepsons, Wesley Taylor, Kevin Blakeley II and Damian Blakeley of Fort smith; four brothers, Sam (Pat) Crossno of Fort Smith, Don (Mary) Lemons of Hot Springs, Shannon (Cassie) Self of Mount Ida and Chris (Amber) Self of Mountain Pine; six sisters, Rose (Gary) Biggers of Charleston, Lois Funderburk and Don Garrison of Bentonville, Loretta (David) Guthrie, Angie (Brandon) Morris, Dorothey Burns and Sandra (Able) Lawrence of Arkansas; four grandchildren, Anastasia Blakeley, Kevin Blakeley III, Kadin Taylor and Mary Ann McCarty; one aunt, Loretta Saul of Redding, Calif.; and the mother of his son, Kitty Self.
Pallbearers will be Pete Biggers, Gary Biggers Jr., Chuck Montgomery, Zac Montgomery, Daniel Eversole and Ian French.
Honorary pallbearers are Damian Blakeley, Wesley Taylor, Kevin Blakeley II, Blane French, Daniel and Jonathan Polk and Claton and Hunter Burton.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church in Fort Smith with interment to follow at Roland City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 2, 2019