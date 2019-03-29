Home

Lloyd Eugene Wells, 82, of Sallisaw died Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Akins Cemetery.
He is survived by wife, Lois; a son, Randy Wells of Sallisaw; two stepdaughters, Sherrie Godfrey of Warner, Okla., and Billie Phillips of Sallisaw; three sisters, Wanese Philpot, Juanita Goad and Phyllis Long, all of Sallisaw; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 6-8 p.m. Monday.
