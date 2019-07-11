Home

Lloyd Wells Obituary
Lloyd Wells
Lloyd Delbert Wells, 86, of Vian died July 10, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Agent Mallory Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at Box Cemetery in Vian.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammy Wells of Vian, Sandy Tebben of Hartselle, Alabama, and Leslie Evans of Tacoma, Washington; two sons, Randy Wells of Covington, Washington, and Eric Wells of Fort Smith; three sisters, Mary Lou Frazier and Sue Price, both of Vian, and Joyce Yaws of Tulsa; two brothers, Tom Wells of Encampment, Wyoming, and Louie Wells of Vian; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on July 12, 2019
