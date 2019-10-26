Home

Lloys Bonat Obituary
Lloys Bonat
Lloys Louise Bonat, 88, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was a real estate broker.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Bonat; a grandson, Mitchell Nixon; two brothers, Johnny Buckner and Raymond Buckner; and a sister, Doris Simpson.
She is survived by a son, Dwayn Nixon of Rogers; two daughters, Donna Justice and Melissa Pratt, both of Fort Smith; three sisters, Loritta Sapp of Illinois, Jean Routson of Witcherville and Betty Bonett of Illinois; a granddaughter, Dana Nixon; and three great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Cross Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 9 a.m. Monday, prior to the service.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 27, 2019
