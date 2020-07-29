1/1
Lodema Audrain
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lodema's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lodema Audrain
Lodema "Dee" Audrain departed this world for her heavenly home on July 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1933. She was the eldest daughter of Earl and Grace Peoples of Greenwood. For the better part of 24 years, she made her home in Nashville, Tenn., before returning to Greenwood in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandsons, Brandon Metheny and Justin Oliver.
She is survived by two brothers, Jack Peoples and Dwain Peoples; five children, Steven Jones, Jim Cox, Brenda Oliver, Etonna Tincher-Wahl and Kendra Miles; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 3 Girls Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1001, Shady Point, OK, 74956.
To sign her online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
4799962131
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConnell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved