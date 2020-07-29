Lodema Audrain
Lodema "Dee" Audrain departed this world for her heavenly home on July 27, 2020. She was born Sept. 3, 1933. She was the eldest daughter of Earl and Grace Peoples of Greenwood. For the better part of 24 years, she made her home in Nashville, Tenn., before returning to Greenwood in 2013.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved grandsons, Brandon Metheny and Justin Oliver.
She is survived by two brothers, Jack Peoples and Dwain Peoples; five children, Steven Jones, Jim Cox, Brenda Oliver, Etonna Tincher-Wahl and Kendra Miles; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Private family service will be held at Mount Zion Cemetery, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to 3 Girls Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 1001, Shady Point, OK, 74956.
