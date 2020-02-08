Home

For more information about
Lodeska Hollan
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937
Lodeska Hollan Obituary
Lodeska Hollan
Lodeska Ruth (Higgins) Hollan, 78, of Andover, Kan., formerly of Heavener, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Whitewater, Kan.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Lovings Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Londeen, Laura Hollan-Boone and Donna Hollan-Culpepper; three sons, Roy and John Hollan and Donald Clark; a sister, Billie Jean Kirby; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020
