|
|
|
Lodeska Hollan
Lodeska Ruth (Higgins) Hollan, 78, of Andover, Kan., formerly of Heavener, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Whitewater, Kan.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel in Heavener with burial at Lovings Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Deborah Londeen, Laura Hollan-Boone and Donna Hollan-Culpepper; three sons, Roy and John Hollan and Donald Clark; a sister, Billie Jean Kirby; 13 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 9, 2020