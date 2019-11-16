Home

Logan Carver Obituary
Logan Carver
PFC Logan Reece Carver of Bokoshe was born Feb. 6, 1999, in Fort Smith to Max and Dawn (McClellan) Carver and passed away Nov. 15, 2019, in Van Buren at the age of 20.
Logan is survived by his parents, Dr. Max and Dawn Carver; two sisters, Chloe and Emily Carver; grandparents, Marilyn McClellan, Toby McClellan and Lary and Deann Carver; uncle and aunt, Jeff and Sara McClellan; cousins, Mattie and Zoey McClellan; and numerous other family, friends and loved ones.
He was a 2017 graduate of Bokoshe High School, where he was diligently involved in FFA. He currently attended Carl Albert State College pursuing a degree in criminal justice and was an active member of the Army Reserve, Engineer Platoon 469 of Bentonville. Logan had many hobbies, including hunting, but most of all, he loved being a soldier.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at the Victory Worship Center in Spiro with the Revs. Bryan Fouts and Michael Monroe officiating. Burial will follow at Old Panther Cemetery in McCurtain, Oklahoma, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Sunday with the family visiting with friends from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
