Logan LaRoche
Logan LaRoche, 26, passed away April 27, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born May 24, 1993, in Fort Smith to Lance LaRoche and Kim (Ward) Clark. She was a graduate of Southside High School and attended Community Bible Church.
Logan was fantastic at doing makeup. She would fix hair and do makeup for dances, homecoming, games and competitions; she was the go-to stylist. She enjoyed decorating and redecorating her bedroom and moving around furniture. She loved making friends and always befriended the new girl or boy. She was a natural-born gatherer. She could relate to all types of people and had a way of making everyone feel that they belonged. She loved creating and crafting; people paid her to decorate their lockers in junior high school. She was an entertainer and loved to perform, but she also made sure everyone was included in the performance. She was a teacher's pet, always the first to volunteer to be a teacher's assistant. She was charming and her teachers adored her company, her non-stop energy and her willingness to help. She loved to shop and plan out her outfits. She was so good at staying on-trend, while making her outfits stand out; she was the only person that could design her own outfits. She had a bright, fun style and a personality to match. She hand-bedazzled her accessories and shoes to match her prom dress. She wore anything animal print, from her hair accessories down to her shoes and loved to wear accessories like colorful jewelry from the Dollar Jewelry Store, Icing and Claire's. Her favorite TV shows were One Tree Hill, The OC and Vanderpump Rules. Logan enjoyed scary movies and she watched every single movie from the Halloween series in one weekend. Logan loved being an aunt, sister, daughter and friend. She loved hard and her loyalty was unmatched.
She loved Taylor Swift. She went to several of her concerts and knew every word to all of her songs. Her favorite album was "Fearless." She also enjoyed rap music, memorizing the lyrics and performing them in the car. Logan loved singing and mixing music for cheer performances. Some of her favorite foods were her MawMaw's homemade carbonara; the breakfast sandwich, which she always said she invented — egg, cheese, bacon and sausage on a biscuit; snow cones in the summertime; and ice, she loved to snack on ice. Logan loved Mexican food, especially La Fiesta, and Fulmer Family biscuits and gravy, as well as Kickstart strawberries and cream. Also on Logan's menu of favorite foods was tortellini alla panna from Joe's Pizza and Pasta, with an extra side of alfredo sauce. Her signature drink was Logan's Marmalade from Calico County that she loved to make after school and for cheer practice. She was sure she'd created a masterpiece with this blend of half-lemonade, half-Sprite and raspberry and peach syrup. Not to be forgotten was Calico County's food: chicken tenders with lots of ranch, broccoli cheddar soup and fried okra.
Logan adored cheerleading. She cheered for the Boys and Girls Club, Chaffin Junior High and Southside High School. She loved pep rallies, cheer clinics, making posters for players and run-through banners. She enjoyed making up her own routines; she was passionate and very meticulous about choreographing entire cheer routines. Logan was not shy about driving the Calico County catering van, and not just for deliveries. She loved driving it because she could fit more friends in there. She could have a vision, draw it out and bring it to life, from designing her bedroom to her cheer routines. Logan loved being at the lake, tubing, jet skiing, laying out on the front of the boat, even eating chicken tenders with ranch on the boat. If she couldn't be at the lake, the beach at Flora-Bama was next best, skim boarding and tanning. Logan didn't just go on vacation, she made the most of it. She wanted to stay busy and be outside soaking up the sun and playing in the water. She was the very best at looking out for the next activity and making friends with tourists and kids her age. Logan loved traveling in general. She liked to see and explore. Whether it was for a concert, a cheer competition or a vacation, she looked forward to planning her outfits and going out of town. She was famous for running out of gas because when you've got so many friends and places to be, this just happens.
Logan was predeceased by her maternal grandmother, Linda Hunter; her grandfather, Artie Clark; and her uncle, Trent Clark.
She is survived by her mother, Kim Clark and husband Terry of Fort Smith; her father, Lance LaRoche and wife Tina of Fort Smith; her siblings, Ashlee Houston, Colten LaRoche and fiancée Ashley Floyd and Lane LaRoche; her stepsiblings, Josh Clark and wife Amanda, Lindsey Barber and husband Josh, Dylan Clark, Preston Long and Paige Thompson; her grandparents, Gerald and Carole LaRoche, Larry and Linda Ward, Betty Clark and Virginia Neel; her aunts and ucles, Stephanie and Russell Brown, Chad McClain, Michael and Theresa Richmond, Tina Clark, Brenda LaRoche, Nicole Tubman, Casey Tubman, Debbie Byrn, Randy Neel and Lisa Neel; her cousins, Courtney Fogleman and Hunter Brown, Carrington, Cole and Caroline Tubman, Aarick Walters, Stephanie Leggett, Casey Neel, Brandy Neel, Bailey Whitman and Kameron Whitman; her nieces and nephews, Claire and Vera Clark, Lucy Barber, Caiden LaRoche, Braylin Houston, Andrew Clark and Liam LaRoche; and her beloved rescue dog and constant companion, Mickey. She was not a stranger to any animal.
Private family graveside service will be held Monday, May 4 under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Viewing will be noon to 3 p.m. Sunday at Edwards Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Kitties and Canines, 4900 Rogers Ave., Suite 100A, Fort Smith, AR 72903.
