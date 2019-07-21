|
Lois Blaylock
Our precious mother and mamaw, Lois Christeen (Martin) Blaylock, 88, of Booneville went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Lois was born March 23, 1931, in Booneville to William and Elsie (Brown) Martin. She was a hardworking woman, working as a licensed psychiatric technical nurse at the Little Rock and Benton, Arkansas state hospitals. After moving to Booneville, she went to work for Oak Manor Nursing Home, where she worked for 18 years as a licensed practical nurse before retiring. Lois was a devoted lifetime member of Booneville First Assembly of God. Known as a Prayer Warrior, she loved spending time with God in prayer for her church, family and friends. She would read her Bible daily listening for God's wisdom and guidance. Lois was considered the Mother of all Mothers by her family, she loved each of them unconditionally. She looked forward to each and every moment spent with them; they were her greatest legacy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elsie Martin; her precious husband of 50 years, Hurley Jay Blaylock; one daughter, Brenda Dice; one son, Charles Blaylock; two sisters, Evelyn Turner and Oleta Martin; four brothers, Dee Martin, Jay Martin, Aubry Martin and William Martin; and one grandson, David Seth Owens.
Lois is survived by two daughters, Martha Boyd and husband Tommy of Mansfield and Teresa Owens and husband David of Dover; two sons, Dee Blaylock and wife Dawna of Booneville and Tommy Blaylock and wife Brenda of Sheridan; one sister, Vivian Sterenberg of North Bend, Oregon; 16 grandchildren, Tommy Jay Boyd, Sara Lester, Heather Griggs, Destiny Blaylock, Logan Blaylock, Brenton Blaylock, Erin Loveland, Dillon Owens, Kaleb Owens, Allen Truhett, Tracey Reed, Gary Blaylock, Mandy Luttrell, Corey Dice, Millissa Dimbert and Clinton Meals; a special nephew, George Martin of Booneville; one son-in-law, Charles Dice of Prescott; one daughter-in law, Shirley Blaylock of White Hall; 36 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 6-8 p.m., at Booneville Funeral Service Chapel.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday at Moores Chapel United Methodist Church in Waveland with burial at Moores Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Booneville Funeral Service. Online memorial guestbook is available at www.boonevillefuneralservice.com.
Pallbearers will be Tommy Jay Boyd, Kaleb Owens, Dillon Owens, Logan Blaylock, Brenton Blaylock, Gaston Griggs, Robert Lester and Mitchell Loveland.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jessie Blaylock, Leon Blaylock, Harold Edward Blaylock and John David Weaver.
Published in Times Record on July 22, 2019