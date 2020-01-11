Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Lois Caverly

Lois Caverly Obituary
Lois Caverly
Lois Ann Caverly, 78, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was of the Assembly of God faith.
She is survived by a son, Michael Caverly of Greenwood; a daughter, Danna James of Orland, Calif.; two brothers, John Daniel of Mansfield and Donnie Daniel of Morgan Hill, Calif.; a sister, Patsy Gunter of Santa Maria, Calif.; and a grandson, Johnny Slater.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Stroud Cemetery in Excelsior, under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Visitation with the family will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 12, 2020
