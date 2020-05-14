|
Lois Epperson
Lois Jean Epperson, 69, of Fort Smith passed away May 12, 2020. She was born Dec. 6, 1950, in Atlantic, Iowa. She grew up in Lewis, Iowa, and attended high school in Griswold, Iowa. She loved to play Yahtzee and bingo.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Greg Epperson; and her parents, Alfred and Zetta Moller of Lewis.
She is survived by two brothers, Larry Moller (Marla) of Griswold and Arnold Moller of Mentone, Calif.; three children, Sonya Sheridan (Phillip) of Van Buren, Corey Dill of Springdale and Todd Dill of Fort Smith; seven grandkids, Stacey Earnhart (Zac), James Sheridan, Phillip Lee Sheridan, Jefferey Sheridan (Brittney), Dalton Sheridan, Tabitha Caldwell (Matt) and Allie Dill; and nine great-grandkids, Haley Caldwell, James Caldwell, Mckenzie Earnhart, Zachary Earnhart, Chase Earnhart, Lainey Sheridan, Jack Sheridan, Maverick Sheridan and Mckenna Sheridan.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2020