|
|
|
Lois Harper
Lois "Wanda" Elwanda Harper, 90, of Mena died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in Waldron.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Beasley-Wood Chapel in Mena with burial at Pinecrest Memorial Park.
She is survived by a daughter, Theresa Davis of Mena; three sons, Jerry and Dennis Harper, both of Mena, and Fred Harper of Benton, Mo.; a sister, Sylvia Ventris of Fort Smith; a brother, Kenneth Mitchell of Gladstone, Mo.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Published in Times Record on Nov. 24, 2019